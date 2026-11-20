STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has approached the State Election Commissioner, expressing serious concern over alleged incidents of violence, attacks on candidates and intimidation of supporters ahead of the November 30 Mising Autonomous Council (MAC) elections.

A four-member Congress delegation, constituted by APCC president Gaurav Gogoi, met the State Election Commissioner in Guwahati on Thursday and submitted a memorandum demanding immediate intervention to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections. In its memorandum, the Congress alleged that several incidents of violence had taken place since the beginning of the election campaign. It claimed that on November 14, several people were injured and two two-wheelers and a four-wheeler were damaged during an alleged attack by TMPK and Gana Sakti workers at No. 1 Bonoria Chapari in Majuli district.

On the same evening, two persons, Pranjal Payeng and Rahul Narah, were allegedly attacked and seriously injured by Gana Sakti supporters under the Jiadhal constituency in Dhemaji district.

The memorandum further alleged that TMPK activists attacked and seriously injured Milton Pegu, a candidate from the Mingmang constituency, on November 17. Another incident reportedly occurred on November 18 at around 8 am, when Joynath Dolley, election agent of candidate Jitumoni Patir Dolley from the No. 4 De-Bing-De-Tak constituency, was allegedly assaulted by TMPK supporters. The Congress also accused supporters of TMPK, Gana Sakti and the BJP of threatening candidates and obstructing their election campaigns in different parts of the MAC area.

Referring to alleged incidents of violence during previous MAC elections, the party expressed apprehension that intimidation could create an atmosphere of fear and facilitate electoral malpractice.

Seeking urgent measures to protect the democratic process, the delegation urged the State Election Commissioner to ensure adequate security arrangements and intensify police patrolling in election-bound areas of Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Majuli districts.

It also demanded tight security at polling stations, particularly those identified as sensitive, on polling day, and the immediate arrest of those allegedly involved in the reported attacks.

The delegation comprised former APCC president Ripun Bora, former MPs Balin Kuli and Abdul Khaleque, and APCC executive member Guna Kanta Gogoi. Meanwhile, APCC has constituted a 37-member special coordination committee to strengthen organizational base in BTC region.