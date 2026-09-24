Congress urges ECI to remove Nagaon DC/DEO over alleged Borma Bazar convoy attack

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI, Sept 23: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has approached the Election Commission of India (ECI), lodging a strong objection against the press note issued on September 22 by the District Election Officer (DEO), Nagaon, regarding the violent attack on the Congress convoy at Borma Bazar in Samaguri on September 21 during the campaign for the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency by-election. In the interest of conducting a free and fair election in Nagaon, APCC General Secretary (Administration) Bipul Gogoi sent a formal letter to the Election Commission on Wednesday, demanding the immediate removal and replacement of the current District Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer from all election-related responsibilities.

In the letter, the Congress made it clear that the attack on September 21 was neither sudden nor unforeseen, as the administration had been repeatedly alerted in advance. Member of Parliament Rakibul Hussain had categorically informed and alerted the District Commissioner of Nagaon multiple times regarding the gathering of BJP-sponsored anti-social elements at Borma Bazar and the stockpiling of stones and other materials for an attack. However, despite the District Commissioner's assurance that all arrangements had been made, no security measures were put in place.

Similarly, the MP had communicated multiple times with the Superintendent of Police (SP), Nagaon, and Additional SP Rosy Talukdar, alerting them about the security requirements for the visit of senior leaders, including former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, and the apprehension of a planned attack. The Congress also noted that, if necessary, detailed call records of the calls made to these senior officials could be submitted to the Commission.

Therefore, the APCC urged the Election Commission to independently examine the incident and immediately remove the present DC/DEO from election-related duties, reassigning the responsibilities to another senior officer to ensure a free, fair, transparent and secure election process.

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