Assam: Congress slams BJP over education policy, backs ‘Chatro Ki Gunj’ campaign

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Assam over the state of the education sector, alleging widespread mismanagement, commercialization of education and a lack of accountability over examination paper leaks.

Addressing the media, MLA Abdur Rahim and former MLA Satyabrata Kalita highlighted the significance of the nationwide ‘Chatro Ki Gunj’ campaign initiated under the leadership of Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, saying it seeks to address the growing mental stress faced by students due to the present education system. MLA Abdur Rahim alleged that the BJP government had failed to take moral responsibility for repeated examination paper leaks, particularly in medical entrance examinations. He criticised Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for not resigning despite the controversies and claimed that the Centre was compromising the future of students. Referring to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s resignation as Railway Minister after a train accident, Rahim said the present government lacked accountability.

He also praised Rahul Gandhi for consistently raising issues affecting students and youth across the country and appealed for a united stand against what he termed the BJP government’s anti-student policies. Rahim further condemned the removal of environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk from his protest site, alleging that democratic voices were being suppressed.

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