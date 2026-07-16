SSB’s Sonapur Battalion Hosts ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ Drive to Promote Girls’ Education and Equality

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 1st Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Sonapur, organised a “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” programme at its ‘B’ Company area in Bhakatpara on Tuesday to promote girls’ education, gender equality and positive social attitudes towards the girl child.

Held under the guidance of Commandant Sunil Kaushik, the programme was attended by company officers, SSB personnel, local school students, teachers and rural women. Participants discussed the importance of girls’ rights, education and health, while a speech competition and an oath-taking ceremony were also organised.

Addressing the gathering, the company in-charge said educated daughters strengthen society and appealed to parents to ensure higher education for their daughters.

The programme concluded with participants taking a pledge to provide equal opportunities to girls and support their empowerment and self-reliance.

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