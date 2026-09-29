Assam: Congress stages protests seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) staged statewide protests on Monday, demanding the resignation and arrest of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as part of a nationwide agitation called by the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Thousands of Congress leaders and workers participated in demonstrations organised by district units across Assam, with the party alleging that the functioning of the Election Commission under Kumar had compromised the impartiality of the electoral process. The Election Commission lists Gyanesh Kumar as the serving Chief Election Commissioner.

APCC president and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi led the protest organised by the Nagaon District Congress Committee. AICC secretary Manoj Chauhan, MP Rakibul Hussain, former MLA and by-election candidate Sibamoni Bora and Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress president Mira Borthakur Goswami were among those who participated.

Congress workers in Nagaon raised slogans against the Union government and the Election Commission and burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gyanesh Kumar. Gogoi demanded Kumar's immediate removal and arrest and called for collective efforts to safeguard the transparency and neutrality of the electoral system.

The protest also took place in Guwahati, where Congress leaders and workers gathered at the Manabendra Sarma Complex in Dispur. Leaders including Bipul Gogoi, Bedabrat Bora, Arun Tiwari, Swapan Das, Bidisha Neog, Balika Lahan Pegu, Mainajan Begum and Rituparna Konwar led the demonstration.

The protesters had planned to take out a march from the complex, but a police contingent barricaded the main gate. Congress workers remained inside the premises and raised slogans against the Union

government and the Election Commission.

Also Read: CJP Demands Resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar