Assam Congress Suspends 14 Barak Valley Leaders for Six Years over Anti-Party Activities

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has suspended 14 party leaders from Barak valley for six years with immediate effect for their alleged involvement in anti-party activities during the 2026 Assam Assembly election.

The suspension order was issued by APCC General Secretary (Organisation) Ramanna Baruah, following the direction of APCC president Gaurav Gogoi.

Those suspended include three vice presidents of the Silchar District Congress Committee (DCC) —Samsur Rahman Choudhury (John), Aktar Hussain Barbhuiya and Mojibur Rahman Choudhury.

The list also includes DCC Silchar general secretaries Ajmol Hussain Laskar, Shaine Ahmed Laskar, Mehboob Hussain (Ripon), Hanif Alam Mazumder, Altaf Hussain Laskar (Titu) and Najib Ahmed Laskar.

Besides them, Assam Youth Congress general secretary Ijaj Laskar, Minority Department general secretary Jahur Choudhury, BCC Sonai general secretary Kadir Ahmed Laskar, former District Minority Department president Ansar Hussain Barlaskar and Sonai Constituency Youth Congress president Rakib Ahmed Mazumder have also been suspended.

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