Assam: Congress to hold zonal level conventions from January 21

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: As part of its preparations for the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) will organize Zonal Party Conventions at six locations across the state from January 21 to January 28. The conventions aim to strengthen the party’s organizational structure and fine-tune its election strategy.

Three special observers appointed by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) for election management in Assam—Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and senior Congress leader Bandhu Tirkey—will take part in the exercise, signalling the formal launch of the party’s poll preparations in the state.

On January 20, AICC leaders in charge of Assam will arrive in Guwahati.

According to an APCC directive issued under the instructions of AICC General Secretary and Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh and APCC president Gaurav Gogoi, the Zonal Party Conventions will involve District Congress Committees, Block Congress Committees, Mandal Congress Committees and Booth Committees.

On January 21, a Zonal Party Convention will be held at Howraghat covering the districts of East Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Hojai and Nagaon. On January 22, a Zonal Party Convention will be organized at Moran for the districts of Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Golaghat and Jorhat. On January 23, a Zonal Party Convention will be held at Bihpuria covering Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath and Majuli districts. On January 24, a Zonal Party Convention will take place at Kamalpur for Kamrup (Rural), Kamrup (Metro), Nalbari, Darrang, Udalguri, Sonitpur and Tamulpur districts. Thereafter, on January 27, a Zonal Party Convention will be organized at Bongaigaon covering Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Goalpara, Dhubri, Mankachar, Bajali, Kokrajhar, Chirang and Baksa districts. Finally, on January 28, a Zonal Party Convention will be held at Katigorah covering Silchar, Sribhumi (Karimganj) and Hailakandi districts.

