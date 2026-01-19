Won’t have any electoral alliance with Ajmal: APCC president Gaurav Gogoi

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday stated that its party will not enter into any electoral alliance with the AIUDF led by Badruddin Ajmal. He made it clear that after the AIUDF’s complete failure in the last Lok Sabha elections, its political calculation of crossing the electoral hurdle in the 2026 Assembly elections by aligning with the Congress is entirely misplaced. Gogoi clarified this position during an organizational meeting in the Hajo–Sualkuchi constituency.

Addressing a meeting as part of his pre-election campaign, Gogoi said the Congress would fight the elections independently and focus on rebuilding public trust across communities. He accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of misleading the people of Assam, calling him “the most dishonest Chief Minister in the state’s history.”

After campaigning in Nalbari, Gogoi continued his outreach in Hajo–Sualkuchi through bike and cycle rallies, visits to religious places and interactions with local residents.

Former APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah also joined the campaign and alleged that the BJP had failed to fulfil even a single promise made over the past 10 years. Raising the slogan “Join hands, build a new greater Assam,” Gogoi accused the BJP government of fostering division along religious, linguistic and ethnic lines, while failing to deliver development and welfare.

Gogoi alleged that promises such as granting Scheduled Tribe status to six communities, supporting Anganwadi and NHM workers, and ensuring transparent governance had remained unfulfilled. He further accused the Chief Minister and his associates of amassing wealth and said a future Congress government would confiscate illegally acquired properties and distribute them among the poor.

Referring to the decline of traditional industries, Gogoi said sectors such as eri, muga and pat silk in Sualkuchi, along with tea and cooperative industries, had suffered under the BJP regime. He also raised concerns over alleged manipulation of voter lists and questioned the inclusion of voters from outside the state.

Bhupen Kumar Borah, in his address, recalled the BJP’s 2016 poll promises and criticized the implementation of the CAA, alleging that the government failed to protect indigenous land rights while favouring large corporate houses. He also referred to dissatisfaction in BTR areas over the non-implementation of agreements and warned of political consequences if justice is not delivered in the Zubeen Garg killing case.

During the visit, Gogoi interacted with farmers and vendors at Singimari market and purchased locally grown vegetables, including potatoes, tomatoes and bitter gourd.

Among those present were MLA Nandita Das, former MLA Satyabrata Kalita, APCC General Secretary Ramanna Baruah, Udit Bhanu Das and Kamrup District Congress Committee President Pranjit Choudhury.

