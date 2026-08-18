Assam Congress to Host Grand Youth Conclave in Guwahati to Empower Young Voices and Democratic Values

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) will organise a grand Youth Conclave in Guwahati during the first week of September 2026, aimed at empowering the younger generation and strengthening democratic values.

APCC president Gaurav Gogoi has initiated the programme with the objective of creating a platform where young people can engage in meaningful dialogue, exchange ideas and contribute towards nation-building.

The conclave will seek to inspire, educate and mobilise the youth of Assam through interactive sessions focusing on their potential and role in building a stronger and more progressive Assam and India.

To oversee the planning and coordination of the event, Gogoi has entrusted the responsibility to a committee comprising Dr Jay Prakash Das, Satyabrata Kalita, Jayanta Khand, Kaushik Kashyap, Ashik Iqbal, Palakshi Das, Birinchi Bora and Kuldeep Rajbongshi.

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