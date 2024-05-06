Assam: Congress to move court against MLAs for 'anti-party' activities

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Assam has submitted multiple petitions to Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary seeking disqualification of at least five of its MLAs for various "anti-party" activities like lending support to the government, voting against party nominees in Rajya Sabha polls, and campaigning against party candidates in Lok Sabha elections.

The party, however, said that the Speaker has not taken any action against the MLAs.

AICC general secretary in charge of Assam, Jitendra Singh, said on Sunday that the party will approach the courts for disqualification of its MLAs who are involved in "anti-party" activities after the Assembly Speaker "failed" to act on its petitions to cancel their membership in the House.

"We have already written to the Speaker seeking disqualification of Congress MLAs indulging in anti-party activities. That the Speaker is not acting against them shows that the BJP government is not following rules," Singh said, addressing a press conference in Guwahati.

On a recent show-cause notice to Goalpara West MLA Abdul Rashid Mandal, Singh said that there was a complaint against him and he was served show-cause notice. "He has given his reply. It is being studied, and follow-up action will be taken," he said.

AICC general secretary Ajoy Kumar claimed that the BJP-led government has failed the state on all fronts, with rising unemployment and corruption in the name of building roads and other infrastructure, among others.

He alleged that unemployment has increased by 7 percent, on the one hand, and liquor shops are mushrooming on the other. The AICC leader alleged that the Modi government has "failed" on economic, employment, and national security fronts.

