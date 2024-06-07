Assam: Congress to reach masses through ‘review tours’ in state

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Upbeat at the improved share of votes in Assam in the just concluded Lok Sabha election, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has decided to go to the people of the state at the grassroots level through, as they said, ‘review tours’.

Speaking to the media at Rajiv Bhawan here today, APCC’s working president Zakir Hussain Sikdar said, “A thorough review of the results of this Lok Sabha poll in Assam shows that the people of Assam want the state to be freed from the BJP and allies. The result of this Lok Sabha poll is a pointer towards that end. With this result, we can claim firmly that the Congress can form the government at Dispur in 2026. To garner more support from the people of the state, the APCC president will tour from Jonai to Sonai and hold review meetings. We are going to declare the dates of this schedule soon.”

On the AIUDF drawing blank in this Lok Sabha poll, Hussain said, “The people of Assam have said good riddance to the communal party. Good riddance to the AIUDF paves the way for the routing of the BJP and the AGP. The AIUDF eroded 80 percent this year, and the total erosion of the party will be in 2026. In 2031, the party won’t get any candidate to take its ticket.”

On the deserters of the Congress in the state, Hussain said, “They are in troubled waters now. We aren’t going to take them back into the Congress fold.”

The APCC will felicitate the three Lok Sabha poll winners of the party—Rakibul Hussain, Pradyut Bordoloi, and Gaurav Gogoi—at Rajiv Bhawan tomorrow.

