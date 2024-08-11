Assam: Contractual teachers of 2021 batch demand inclusion in recruitment

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Coordinator Committee of Contractual Teachers appointed in 2021 has urged the Assam Education Minister to consider their demand for inclusion in the forthcoming recruitment drive. The advertisement on August 6 specified that only contractual and state pool teachers with five years of experience would be eligible for the special recruitment.

The coordination committee president, Krishna Tirwah, emphasized that teachers who joined in 2021 should also be given a chance to participate in the recruitment to fill up 35,133 posts, which also include the 3,753 teachers appointed in 2021. He clarified that they are not opposing the education department’s decision to regularize the posts but are seeking an opportunity to be considered their plea.

“Some teachers’ organizations have moved to the high court against the regularization process, but we are not supporting their stance,” Tirwah said. The Coordinator Committee hopes for a positive response from the education minister, enabling them to participate in the recruitment drive.

Also Read: ‘Rs 200 cr sanctioned for infrastructure upgrade of Dibrugarh University’: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu (sentinelassam.com)