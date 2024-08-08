‘Rs 200 cr sanctioned for infrastructure upgrade of Dibrugarh University’: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu

DIBRUGARH: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Wednesday said under New Education Policy for the infrastructure upgrade of Dibrugarh University, Rs 200 crore has been sanctioned.

Addressing a press conference, Ranoj Pegu said, “Under New Education for the infrastructure upgrade of Dibrugarh University, State government has already sanctioned Rs 100 crore and now another Rs 100 crore will be given for Multidisciplinary Education and Research University (MERU) from the Central government for the upgrade of academic hostels, laboratory equipments and many more development will be come up.”

Taking to X, Ranoj Pegu said, “As announced earlier by HCM Dr. @himantabiswa, the Assam Government has sanctioned Rs 100 crores for the infrastructure development of @DibruUniv . Additionally, the GoI has sanctioned Rs 100 crores to transform it into a Multidisciplinary Education & Research University (MERU) under PM-USHA. Today, I discussed with the VC, Registrar, and Heads of Departments to develop a roadmap for utilizing the Rs 200 crores. The university will soon engage a reputed architect to design the new infrastructure with a futuristic approach.”

“Dibrugarh University has a total of 6000 students this year and the admission process has been over. Upgraded sports facilities will come up in the University and the Detailed Project Report will be ready very soon,” Pegu said.

Pegu on Wednesday held meeting with the officials of Dibrugarh University where infrastructure development and upgrade of University related matters were discussed.

Dibrugarh University Vice Chancellor Dr Jiten Hazarika and Register Parmananda Sonowal were present during the press conference. Dibrugarh University is the second oldest University in Assam and in the Northeast. It was set up on July 1, 1965 under the Provision of the Dibrugarh University Act, 1965.

