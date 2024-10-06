Assam: Cotton University orders vote recount for general secretary post

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Cotton University administration has decided to put the results of the General Secretary post for the Students’ Union Election 2024-25 on hold and conduct a vote recount, following a formal complaint filed by Kuldip Goutam Sharma. This move aims to ensure a fair and transparent election process. The recount process is set to begin on October 7 at 10 a.m., with the venue to be announced soon. This decision was made with the approval of the Vice Chancellor of Cotton University.

A student from RKB Hostel expressed concerns about the initial result, stating, “Since Kuldip from our hostel lost by just one vote, we are demanding a recount. This is an injustice.” The situation remains tense, with many awaiting an official response from the university administration.

