Guwahati: Cotton University Election Concludes, 3 Candidates Elected Unopposed

GUWAHATI: The elections of the Cotton University Students' Union (CUSU) was held today. The voting process started from 10 AM and concluded at 2 PM.

As many as 36 candidates were in the fray for 13 key posts out of the 16 available positions.

Three candidates have already been declared as the winners after receiving no opposition while the remaining posts will be determined by the elections.

The electorate consists of 5,200 students who exercised their democratic franchise to elect the new student leadership.