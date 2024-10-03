Guwahati: Cotton University Election Concludes, 3 Candidates Elected Unopposed

GUWAHATI: The elections of the Cotton University Students' Union (CUSU) was held today. The voting process started from 10 AM and concluded at 2 PM.
As many as 36 candidates were in the fray for 13 key posts out of the 16 available positions.
Three candidates have already been declared as the winners after receiving no opposition while the remaining posts will be determined by the elections.
The electorate consists of 5,200 students who exercised their democratic franchise to elect the new student leadership.
The post of the president features a three-fold race between Akashdeep Kalita, Jubair Habib and Prachurjya Satya. The vice president seat was contested by Darsana Kalita and Nilakshi Kakati.
Hridaydeep Gogoi, Kuldip Goutam Sharma and Nirab Hazarika battled it out for the General Secretary post while Banashmita Barman, Munmi Talukdar, Parthana Bora and Shangskriti Das eyed for the Assistant General Secretary post.
The unopposed winners were identified as Tuhinkanya Borah, who became the Editor of the Cottonian; Bhargab Bezboruah as the Secretary of Cricket Section and Perishka Rani Basumatary as the Secretary of Minor Games Section.
