Assam: Councillor of Ward No. 15 writes to Ashok Singhal regarding JICA work

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The councillor of ward number 15 of the GMC, Saurav Jhunjhunwala, has written to the Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, raising concerns over the poor and incomplete work done by JICA in Athgaon under his ward.

In his letter, the councillor mentioned, “The JICA was awarded the project for water pipe laying in our ward. Unfortunately, the execution of this project has been marred by several issues that are causing significant distress to the residents of Athgaon.”

He mentioned that since the commencement of the project, there has been a noticeable increase in daily accidents in Athgaon, adding that inadequate safety measures and haphazard working conditions have resulted in injuries to several individuals, including pedestrians and motorists. He cited the example of a girl injured because of such activities who is now under treatment in Delhi. He said that the work has led to extensive damage to up to 30 percent of the roads in Athgaon. Additionally, despite the disruption caused, a significant portion of the project remains incomplete. “This has further exacerbated the inconvenience faced by the local residents, who are now grappling with both safety hazards and deteriorating road conditions. It is disheartening to note that in Bye Lane 2, Athgaon, the water pipe laying work has been completed for over 5 months now. However, due to the incomplete finishing touches by the JICA contractors, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation is unable to commence their essential work in the area,” he mentioned.

He also highlighted that multiple citizens have approached him regarding these developments. He also mentioned the lack of proper coordination and demanded immediate intervention in the matter and steps towards enhanced safety protocols to prevent accidents, remediation of damaged roads to restore normalcy for residents, and accountability from the JICA for the delays and shortcomings in project execution.

Also Read: Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs Ashok Singhal visits schools in Kokrajhar (sentinelassam.com)