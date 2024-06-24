Assam: Guwahati Municipal Corporation places stress on cleanliness in city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A team of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) is working tirelessly to ensure a clean and hygienic environment for the numerous pilgrims and visitors converging at the Kamakhya Temple.

"Our dedicated team is actively engaged in regular emptying and maintenance of bins to prevent waste accumulation on the mela premises. Our efforts are focused on providing a comfortable and sacred experience for the devotees, and we are committed to making this Ambubachi Mela a success," a GMC official said.

He further said, "Our enforcement team is working tirelessly to remove encroachments and clear the way for a smooth darshan experience at Kamakhya Temple during Ambubachi Mela. With a focus on safety and accessibility, we are removing unauthorised vendors and stalls, clearing pedestrian paths and access roads, and ensuring compliance with safety norms."

