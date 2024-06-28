Assam: Court frames charges against doctor couple under Sec 6 of POCSO Act

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: With the POCSO Court framing charges against Dr. Sangita Dutta and her husband, Dr. Waliul Islam, under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, the couple may face the toughest punishment under the Act if convicted.

Section 6 of the POCSO Act, 2012, deals with punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault. The punishment includes rigorous imprisonment (RI) for a minimum of 20 years, but up to life.

Apart from the POSCO Act, Dr. Waliul Islam has charges against him under Section 376 AB/466/471/370 (5) of the IPC and Section 75/80/81 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Dr. Sangita Dutta, on the other hand, has charges under Section 326 A, 376 AB, 466/471/370 (5) of the IPC, and Section 75/80/81 of the Juvenile Justice Act. Section 376 AB of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) deals with the punishment for raping a woman under the age of 12.

The POCSO Court also framed charges against two domestic helpers—Lakhi and Kabaya—under Section 21 of the POCSO Act and under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The Court also framed charges against Utpala Basu, who had supplied two children to the couple (Dr. Sangita Dutta and Dr. Waliul Islam), under Section 75/80/81 of the Juvenile Justice Act and Section 370 (5) of the IPC.

