Assam: POCSO court slaps lifer for sexual abuse, attempt to murder minor

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court in the Kamrup Metropolitan district sentenced a man to life imprisonment for sexually abusing and attempting to murder a minor girl on Friday. The Court found the accused guilty under Section 264 (A) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 10 of the POCSO Act and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The Special Court held Narhari Barman guilty for a case he was accused in the 2022. He had sexually abused a 12-year-old minor girl and tried to murder her in Guwahati’s Bhangagarh area. A case (273/2022) was registered at the Bhangagarh Police Station regarding the incident, which led to his arrest and subsequent punishment.

The convict was working as a house help for the family whose 12-year-old daughter was abducted by him. After abducting the minor girl, he threatened her with death and made her strip and recorded obscene videos. He used these videos later to demand a ransom of Rs 7 lakh from the family. The family contacted the police and was willing to pay the ransom in exchange for the girl who was still in his custody. However, during the exchange, he attempted to murder her with a knife, leading to injuries.

