Assam: Court grants 5-day police custody for Manash Chaliha

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: After catching him at a hotel in Alipurduar of West Bengal on Saturday, Assam Police presented the controversial Manash Chaliha in Court. The Court granted five days of police custody for the accused. New controversies regarding Manash Chaliha are coming to light every day. One of the recent ones is his alleged involvement in the accident of a bodybuilder. It was mentioned that he too had fallen into the trap of fraud and what was previously thought as an accident, is now being called a well-calculated murder by the accused.

Manash Chaliha had allegedly duped several people for large sums of money in the name of his venture Organic Majuli. NRIs from Assamese were also caught in his web of deception. Recently he was caught in another controversy in connection to Manas Buragohain who had landed up in the custody of ULFA. Only time will tell what secrets are revealed by the ongoing investigation.

