Controversial Manash Chaliha arrested by West Bengal Police

Guwahati: After managing to get himself caught in multiple controversies, including frauds and questionable comments, Manash Chaliha finally landed in the hands of the West Bengal Police on Saturday. Manash Chaliha was found hiding in a hotel in Alipurduar, West Bengal. A fraud case was registered against him at the Dispur Police Station in 2023. He had allegedly duped several people for large sums of money in the name of his venture, Organic Majuli. NRI Assamese people were also caught in his web of deception. Recently, he was caught in another controversy in connection with Manas Buragohain, who had landed up in the custody of ULFA. The police swung into action after this development and managed to trace him to the neighbouring state. According to sources, a team from Guwahati Police has already left for West Bengal and expects to bring the accused back to Guwahati on Sunday.