Assam: Crackdown on drug trafficking in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Basistha Police Station, East Guwahati Police District, apprehended two individuals from Bokolia in Lalmati with 34 vials of suspected heroin weighing 48 grams. They were identified as Nabin Purkayastha (23) and Ankit Roy (19). They also seized a motorcycle of registration number AS02 AP4368, and three mobile phones. Legal action has been initiated.

Additionally, the West Guwahati Police District of the traffic branch of Gorchuk Police Station arrested another individual in Garchuk, from Fatasil Ambari. The individual, Joon Bhuyan (25), was found with 34 vials of suspected brown sugar and a syringe at Lokhra Crossing. Legal action is also underway in this case.

