Golaghat Police Seize Large Cache of Heroin in Naojan Area

Golaghat police recovered a huge amount of heroin from Naojan area of Sarupathar sub-division in Golaghat district on Monday.
GOLAGHAT:  Golaghat police recovered a huge amount of heroin from Naojan area of Sarupathar sub-division in Golaghat district on Monday.

As per official report, acting on secret information, a naka was set up at Naojan CDH point led by additional SP (Crime), assisted by SDPO Dhanisir, OC Chungajan, Sarupathar PS staff and C Coy 155 BN CRPF, one vehicle bearing registration number AS 23 N 7587 was intercepted. The search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of 60 packets of soap cases of heroin weighing 711.93 grams recovered from the secret chamber made under the foot step (both side) of the vehicle.

Three persons have been apprehended in this regard. They have been identified as Rajkumar Chetry (35), S/O- Krishna Bahadur Chetry, Village-1 no Makum Pathar, PS- Mergherita

District-Tinsukia,  Debraj Chetry (38),  S/O- Krishna Bahadur Chetry, Village-1 no Makum Pathar, PS- Mergherita, District-Tinsukia and  Nagen Bora (35),   S/O- Lakhikanta Bora,  Village- Changkhati ,Kalyanpur,  PS-Merapani, District-Golaghat.

