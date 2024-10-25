Assam: Crackdown on fake investment scheme case in Guwahati city

Staff reporter

GUWAHATI: The Cyber Police Station team achieved another milestone in the ongoing probe into a fake investment scheme. An additional Rs 70,463 was credited into the victim’s bank account today, bringing the total recovery to Rs 3,20,463. The case involves a victim from Malibagan who lost Rs 37 lakhs in the scam. Earlier, the team had recovered Rs 2.5 lakhs. Efforts are ongoing to recover the remaining amount. The dedicated team’s efforts aim to bring justice to the victims and deter potential scammers.

