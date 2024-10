STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Cyber Police has recovered Rs. 5.5 lakh from a fake online investment scam, after the amount was credited into the victim’s bank account. Earlier, the victim from Zoo Tiniali fell prey to fake online investment scam and lost Rs. 40 lakh.

