Assam: Crackdown on illegal liquor trade in Kamrup (M)

GUWAHATI: Team Kamrup (M) from the Assam State Excise Department seized 24 cases of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and 510 litres of illicitly distilled (ID) liquor on May 25. The operation also led to the confiscation of two vehicles involved in the illegal trade. The total value of the seized goods is estimated at Rs 10.67 lakh. This operation is part of the ongoing Illegal Liquor Free Assam initiative, which aims to eradicate the illegal liquor trade across the state.

The Assam Excise Department has been intensifying its efforts to combat the illegal liquor market, ensuring strict enforcement and heightened vigilance throughout the region.

