Assam: Golaghat district excise officials seized truck containing Arunachali liquor in Numaligarh

GOLAGHAT : The Excise officials caught a truck carrying Arunachali liquor at Numaligarh on Tuesday. As per report, a truck bearing registration No. NL 01 AE 5393 was tactfully carrying liquor from Itanagar to Dimapur under cement bags. A team of excise from Golaghat-Bokakhat, which was already camping, seized the truck along with the driver.

According to a source, the Golaghat district excise department seized the truck carrying the liquor in Numaligarh.

The truck’s driver Dilip Mahatu confessed to being involved in the case of a notorious liquor mafia named Raju of Nagaland. The truck was seized and brought to the sub-divisional magistrate’s office in Bokakhat. It may be recalled that illegal Arunachali liquor has been smuggled through National Highways 37 and 39 in Golaghat district from time to time.

Also Read: Assam: Border magistrate-level meeting held at Merapani 142Nd Battalion CRPF office

Also Watch: