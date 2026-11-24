STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam recorded 3,419 traffic challans for violations of road rules on November 21, charging fines amounting to Rs 61.86 lakh collected across the state. A total of 1,008 vehicles were seized during the enforcement drive. Guwahati recorded the highest number of challans at 581, followed by Sonitpur with 381, Sivasagar with 330, Dibrugarh with 285 and Goalpara with 206. Dhemaji recorded the lowest number, with just two challans. The figures were shared by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, who said strict monitoring and enforcement measures taken over the past few days had brought down the number of traffic violations to some extent. However, he said the ultimate objective was to bring the number of violations down to zero.