STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Police issued 3,850 traffic challans across the state on November 17 and collected Rs 68 lakh in fines, while seizing 1,864 vehicles for violations of the Motor Vehicles Act, according to figures released by the Chief Minister. The data was published on the CM's social media platforms as part of its 'Zero Tolerance for Violations' series. Guwahati recorded the highest number of challans at 472, followed by Sonitpur with 346, Dibrugarh with 289, Kokrajhar with 259 and Lakhimpur with 220.

Together, these five districts accounted for 1,586 challans, representing approximately 41 per cent of the total issued across the state.

The seizure of 1,864 vehicles was another notable feature of the enforcement drive, with the figure approaching half the total number of challans issued. However, the CM's release did not specify the offences that led to the seizure of these vehicles or provide a breakdown of the fines imposed for different violations.

The figures indicated an average fine of approximately Rs 1,766 per challan. However, the CM did not clarify whether the Rs 68 lakh represented the amount actually collected or the total penalties imposed.

The enforcement campaign followed a November 13 accident involving an overcrowded Force Traveller and a truck on the highway near Rongajan in Kaziranga. Following a meeting with officials on November 16, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a road safety strategy through a post on X. The proposed strategy reportedly comprised a 12-point plan, including the installation of speed limiters and stricter accountability measures.

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