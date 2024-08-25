Assam: CRS authorizes train operations in newly-constructed Bhairabi-Hortoki line

Guwahati: The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Sumeet Singhal, has authorized the operation of freight and passenger trains on the 16.725-kilometre newly laid broad-gauage line between Bhairabi and Hortoki on August 22. Earlier, CRS had completed the statutory inspection of the said section at the end of july. Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, said that this section is a part of the ongoing 51.38 Km long Bhairabi - Sairang new rail line project.

“CRS has approved operations of trains through the newly laid railway line at a maximum speed of 75 KMPH after successful inspection and speed trail. This newly laid line will be helpful for carrying more freight and passenger traffic through this route,” Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said. He further said that, the newly laid BG line section between Bhairabi and Hortoki has 20 major bridges and 27 minor bridges and also includes 3 Road Over Bridges and one Road Under Bridge.

“There are 13 tunnels/covered ways in this new section. This section falls in seismic zone no. V with average yearly rainfall of 2112.823 mm. The section has been constructed for train operation at a maximum speed of 100 KMPH in main line and 30 KMPH in loop lines. Total percentage of curved track is 27.03 percent in this section. Bridge no. 40 and 42 are provided with ballast less track and entire section is free from Level crossing gates. The section is provided with electronic interlocking with MACL signal system. There will be OFC system with 25-watt VHF for communication between stations. Hortoki Railway station has been provided with New FOB, waiting Hall, 2nd class Waiting room, covered platforms, separate toilets for Ladies and Gents. Construction of the Bhairabi - Sairang railway project involves multiple tunnels and bridges in tough terrains. The total length of tunnels in this project is 12853 meters. The project will have total 55 major bridges and 89 minor bridges. The work of construction of the tallest pier of the project i.e Pier P - 4 of bridge no. 196 in the approach of Sairang station has also been completed. Height of this pier is 104 meter which is 42 meter taller than the Qutub Minar. There will be four stations in this project; Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang, and Sairang,” the CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway said.

He also said that, on completion, the 51.38 Km long Bhairabi - Sairang new rail line project will provide enhanced connectivity to the people of the Mizoram, help grow small scale industries in the area and boost tourism of the State. “This project will ensure substantial cost reduction on transportation of passengers and various materials and commodities to this hilly state to cater to the needs of the local population. Travel time between the capital of Mizoram and nearby places of Assam will reduce significantly. People of the region will get long distance access across the country and uninterrupted supply of essential goods,” Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said. (ANI)

