Tourists Express Dissatisfaction Over Poor Facilities and Overcharging on Guwahati-Badarpur Vista Dome Train

Haflong: Aiming to boost tourism with state-of-the-art facilities, N F Railway introduced the Vista Dome tourist train on August 28, 2021, initially running between Guwahati and New Haflong, and later extending to Badarpur. However, recent reports indicate growing dissatisfaction among tourists due to poor facilities and overcharging.

On a Saturday, the Vista Dome special departed from Guwahati on time, but passengers were disappointed by the lack of proper breakfast facilities, which were previously available. Additionally, passengers reported being overcharged, with a one-litre water bottle priced at Rs 20 instead of the MRP of Rs 15, citing reasons such as chilling or lack of change.

A cross-section of passengers expressed their frustration, alleging that the services on the Vista Dome train have deteriorated significantly while prices have increased beyond the MRP. This situation has led to widespread resentment among travellers who expected better service on this premium tourist train.

The authorities are urged to address these issues promptly to restore the quality of service and ensure a pleasant experience for all passengers.

Also Read: Two Arrested for Attempted Rape of Minor Girls in Lakhimpur; AYM Stages Protests Demand Capital Punishment

Also Watch: