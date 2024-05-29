Assam: Cyclone ‘Remal’ leaves trail of destruction in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Cyclone Remal triggered heavy rains and high-speed winds in several parts of Northeast India and West Bengal. Guwahati too suffered massive damages in the wake of this cyclone. Winds uprooted trees in multiple locations of the city, while rains resulted in waterlogging at several locations of the city. Multiple locations in the city have remained without power supply since around 11.30 p.m. on Monday.

The rains triggered by the cyclone resulted in water logging at multiple locations in the city, including Chatribari, Sijubari, Chandmari, New Guwahati, Bamunimaidam, and several others. Massive trees have been uprooted in several parts of the city, like Shantipur, Latasil, Chatribari, Panbazar, and Dighalipukhuri, among others. At several locations, uprooted trees dragged down electrical lines and poles as they came down, leading to interruptions to the power supply in almost all parts of the capital city. The power lines and distribution network suffered damages at Panbazar, Pub Sarania, Maligaon, Kahilipara, and several other locations. A massive 30-foot x 30-foot hoarding also came down at the Kamkhaya Gate locality of the city because of the winds.

Most localities of the city have been without electricity for more than 18 hours since Monday night. Since most Guwahatians depend on electrical motors for drawing water, the lack of power left a large section of Guwahatians without an ample supply of water. Also, as a result of the extended power cut, cellular networks also faced outages at several locations. In some places, the data speeds came down drastically, while in others, only calling facilities were available and internet services became unavailable. Services, however, differed from location to location and service provider to service provider.

While the Fire and Emergency Services have been working tirelessly since last night to remove the trees and branches that were damaged by the cyclonic disturbance, the power department is still working to restore power to various locations of the city. Senior officials of multiple departments were spotted supervising operations at multiple locations.

Also Read: Assam: Schools closed in 9 districts today due to cyclone Remal (sentinelassam.com)