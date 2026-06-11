Assam CSR Roundtable 2.0 charts roadmap for inclusive, tech-driven healthcare push

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Medical Education and Research Department (MERD) of the Assam Government, in association with CSRBOX and the Corporate Social Responsibility Authority of Assam (CSRAA), organised the Assam CSR Roundtable 2.0 in Guwahati to promote collaboration and investment in the healthcare sector.

Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education and Research Minister Ashok Singhal attended the event and underscored the government’s commitment to enhancing healthcare services through strategic corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The roundtable, which followed the inaugural edition held in January this year, brought together senior government officials, corporate representatives, healthcare professionals, development organisations and CSR practitioners to discuss opportunities for strengthening healthcare systems through collaborative efforts.

Addressing the gathering, MERD Commissioner Siddharth Singh outlined the state’s vision of transforming Assam into a healthcare and medical tourism hub catering to the Northeast as well as neighbouring countries such as Myanmar and Bangladesh. He said the focus had shifted from addressing infrastructure deficiencies to ensuring quality healthcare and creating advanced medical facilities.

Chief Executive Officer of the Corporate Social Responsibility Authority of Assam, Narendra Kumar Shah, highlighted the role being played by the authority in facilitating corporate investments through project pipelines and a single-window mechanism.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashok Singhal stressed the need for sustained cooperation among the government, corporate sector and development partners to ensure accessible and quality healthcare services across the state. He said healthcare development should focus not only on infrastructure but also on improving the quality and reach of services for citizens.

The Minister later held an interactive session with corporate representatives to understand their views and challenges regarding CSR implementation. He assured them of the government’s support in removing operational hurdles and creating a conducive environment for meaningful investments.

During the event, MERD presented a pipeline of priority healthcare projects, including initiatives related to digital and artificial intelligence-enabled hospitals, patient support facilities, healthcare research and technology-based capacity building.

Representatives from various industries also shared their experiences and perspectives on healthcare-focused CSR activities and emerging practices.

The programme concluded with a joint session by MERD and CSRBOX aimed at identifying future areas of cooperation and strengthening stakeholder coordination. Participants reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Assam’s healthcare development through structured and impactful CSR interventions.

The organisers said the roundtable reflected the collective resolve of the government, corporate sector and development partners to build inclusive, resilient and technology-driven healthcare systems for the state.

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