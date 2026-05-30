NTPC-Bongaigaon Receives Dual National Awards for Excellence in Safety and CSR Initiatives

CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: NTPC- Bongaigaon of Salakati in Kokrajhar district has earned two prestigious national recognitions, reaffirming its commitment to operational excellence, workplace safety, environmental stewardship, and community development.

Sources from the NTPC said the station was conferred the Gold Category in the OHS&E Excellence award 2026 by the International Business Conference (IBC) in recognition of its exemplary performance in Occupational Health, Safety and Environment (OHS&E) management. The award was received by Shri Rajiv Ranjan, AGM (Safety) on behalf of the station.

Further strengthening its credentials in social responsibility, NTPC-Bongaigaon was also honoured with the 12th Greentech CSR Award 2026 in the category of Healthcare Promotion (Rural). The award recognizes the station’s sustained efforts to improve healthcare accessibility and promote community well-being through impactful CSR initiatives. The award was received by Ms. Smriti Das, Executive (CSR, LA & R&R).

The awards were subsequently handed over to Arnab Maitra, Head of Project, NTPC Bongaigaon, who congratulated the Safety and CSR teams for their dedication and collective efforts that led to these achievements. He appreciated the commitment of employees and stakeholders in upholding high standards of safety, environmental management, and community engagement, and encouraged the teams to continue striving for excellence in all operational spheres.

Also Read: NTPC-Bongaigaon hosts meet on sustainable ash utilisation, digital transformation