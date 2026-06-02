Assam Cyber police arrest man in Rs 3.85 crore ‘digital arrest’ fraud case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Cyber Police arrested a man for his alleged involvement in a large-scale online fraud racket that reportedly duped victims of more than Rs 3.85 crore through so-called "digital arrest" scams.

The accused, identified as Amit Kumar Beria, was apprehended by a team from the Cyber Police Station in Dispur following an investigation into multiple cyber fraud cases reported from different states.

According to investigators, Beria allegedly worked with a network of cyber criminals who targeted unsuspecting individuals by posing as law enforcement or government officials. The victims were reportedly threatened with fake legal action and "digital arrest" and coerced into transferring large sums of money.

Police said the fraudsters allegedly siphoned off Rs 26 lakh from a victim in Telangana, Rs 44 lakh from two individuals in Maharashtra, and Rs 26.20 lakh from a person in Odisha, among other transactions linked to the racket.

The case came to light after officials of an HDFC Bank branch at Six Mile noticed substantial deposits being made into the accused's account over a short period and reported the matter to the authorities. Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the CID Cyber Police Station, leading to the arrest.

Following his apprehension, the accused was produced before a court, which remanded him to two days of police custody. Investigators have launched further inquiries to identify other members of the syndicate and trace the funds allegedly obtained through the fraud.

Police have urged citizens to remain vigilant against "digital arrest" scams, reiterating that no law enforcement agency arrests individuals through video calls or demands money online to avoid legal action.

Also Read: Assam Sees Over 55% Drop in Cyber Crime Cases in 2024