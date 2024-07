Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A team from Cyber Police station of the City Police stopped fraudulent money transfers of Rs 119,000 after the victim reported cheating via an online scam masquerading as high-return investment. Rs 99,991 was put on hold, while Rs 50,000 was credited back into her bank account.

