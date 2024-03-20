Assam: Nagaon police arrested one for fraudulent activities

NAGAON: Nagaon police arrested Abdul Malek, a proprietor on charge of fraudulent activities on Monday night. Sources claimed that Abdul Malek allegedly collected personal documents including bank passbook, Aadhaar cards, pan cards, etc from some local people to provide facilities under various governmental sponsored schemes. Subsequently, keeping all of them in dark, he submitted their documents to a bank at Nagaon and allegedly sanctioned several loans in their respective names, sources said.

Meanwhile, this fraudulent activities of the proprietor of the automobiles, came into light a few months later when the officials from the concerned bank rushed to their doorsteps and demanded their EMIs of their respective loans. Having no other options, the victims approached to Nagaon police and lodged an FIR in this regard. Nagaon police registered a case against the FIR and analysing all factors, Nagaon police finally arrested him along with one of his employee.

