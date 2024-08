STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: A team from the Cyber Police Station has recovered Rs. 50,000, which was credited to the victim's bank account on Sunday. The victim, a resident of Khanamukh, was earlier defrauded of Rs. 3,00,000 by cyber thugs who lured him with a cheap interest loan scheme. The police have assured that more funds will be credited to the victim's account soon.

