Assam: Cyber Police Station recovers defrauded money in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In a breakthrough, a team from the Cyber Police Station (PS) recovered Rs 3.64 lakh from an online scam and credited it into the victim’s bank account on Wednesday. The victim, a resident of Lichubagan, was duped of Rs 4.24 lakh last month by thugs who convinced her to invest in the online platform “Coindcx” with promises of handsome returns. The Cyber PS team is working to recover the remaining amount.

