Guwahati: In a significant breakthrough, a Cyber Police Station team recovered Rs 3,15,726. The recovered amount has been credited to the bank account of a victim from Adabari.

The victim had fallen prey to an online investment scam in March, losing Rs 18 lakh. Efforts are underway to recover the remaining amount.

