Assam: CBI registers six FIRs in online trading scam in Guwahati

Investigators take Bishal Phukan’s bank statements, details from investors

Our Bureau

Guwahati/Dibrugarh: Soon after taking over the investigation into the online trading scam worth hundreds of crores and arriving in the state, the CBI has initially registered six FIRs. The CBI team split into two after arriving in Guwahati, and one team headed to Dibrugarh to investigate the case filed there.

The CBI filed the six FIRs before the special CBI court in Guwahati. Among the charges included in the FIRs, one is linked to the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019. The cases were filed with numbers RC 221 2024 E 0013, RC 221 2024 E 0014, RC 221 2024 E 0015, RC 221 2024 E 0016, RC 221 2024 E 0017, and RC 221 2024 E 0018.

The Assam Police submitted details of 36 cases to the CBI. There are a total of 41 cases filed with the Assam Police in connection with the scam.

According to a source, 19 persons have been named in the six cases filed by the CBI. After recording the statements of 40 investors who pumped money into the fraudulent trading firms on Friday, a number of investors were called to the CBI office in Guwahati today, and their statements were also recorded. The CBI also collected all documents and other evidence relating to the scam from the investors for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday questioned officials of HDFC Bank in Dibrugarh regarding the online trading scams. The five-member CBI team has questioned the HDFC bank officials at Dibrugarh police station and sought all the bank statements of Bishal Phukan. The CBI team has also questioned all the investors who have invested in the online trading scam.

A 5-member CBI team on Friday arrived in Dibrugarh as part of their investigation into the multi-crore online trading scam involving Bishal Phukan, actor-choreographer Sumi Borah, Tarkik Borah, and Amlan Borah. The CBI on Friday registered six FIRs related to a series of online trading scams across Assam.

These cases were filed with prominent names, including that of actress-influencers, alongside several other individuals implicated, even as more scams were uncovered state-wide.

