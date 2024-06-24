Assam: Cyber police recover Rs 5 lakh defrauded by hackers in state

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A team of cyber police station recovered Rs 5 lakh that had been defrauded by hackers in May this year from a senior ONGC employee.

The man fell victim to the online heist following a call he made to a number listed on the internet regarding the clearance of his cheque valued at Rs 8.53 lakh. After putting the brake on the transaction, Rs 5 lakh was credited back into the account of the victim.

Also read: Assam: Cyber Police Station recovers part of defrauded money in Guwahati city (sentinelassam.com)