Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A team from the Cyber Police Station acted on a complaint after one Bijay Dey of Adabari. He was reportedly defrauded by online scammers of Rs 90,000 and prevented the transfer of Rs 87,000. An amount of Rs 49,000 was credited back to the victim’s bank account today, and the rest of the money will be credited soon.

