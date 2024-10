STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Cyber Police Station has recovered Rs. 7.09 lakh from a fake online investment scam. Earlier, the victim, a resident of Ajanta Path Survey, was duped on July 23 by a fraudulent online investment fund. On Monday, the Cyber PS credited back the amount into the victim’s bank account.

