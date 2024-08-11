Assam: Cyber police recovered Rs 46.01 lakh from fake investment online scam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A team of the Cyber Police Station (PS) recovered Rs 46.01 lakh from a fake investment online scam where a victim from AT Road had invested Rs 2.44 crore. The victim had already received two instalments of Rs 23.97 lakh and Rs 22.04 lakh, which have been credited into their account. The cyber police are continuing their efforts to recover the remaining amount and credit it to the victim’s account.

