GUWAHATI: The Cyber Police Station has recovered Rs 2.88 lakh from a fake investment scam after a victim from Silpukhuri fell prey to a fraudulent WhatsApp group. The entire amount of Rs. 2.88 lakh has been credited back into the victim's bank account.

