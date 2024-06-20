Assam: Cyber Police Station helps in recovering amount lost to cyber fraud

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A team from Cyber Police Station acted on a complaint by one victim Tabibur Rahman after he was duped of Rs 90,000 following threats of his son’s arrest in some criminal case (Cyber fraud in the name of law enforcement agency).

Following action by the Cyber Police Station, Rs 40,380 was credited back into the account of the victim. Further probe is on regarding the development.

