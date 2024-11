STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Cyber Police Station recovered Rs. 58,000 and credited it to the victim’s bank account. Earlier, the victim from Chachal was defrauded of Rs. 91,000 via unauthorized transaction in May. Efforts are underway to recover the remaining amount.

Also Read: Assam: Cyber Police Station recovers defrauded money in Guwahati city