Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A team from the Cyber Police Station has successfully recovered Rs. 87,000 out of the total Rs. 90,000 that a victim was cheated of in an OLX scam. The recovered amount has been credited back into the victim’s account.

Also Read: Assam: Cyber police recovered Rs 46.01 lakh from fake investment online scam (sentinelassam.com)