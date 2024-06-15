Assam: Cyber police team recover Rs 7.25 lakh in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A team from the Cyber Police Station acted on a complaint of a fake investment scheme that defrauded one victim of more than Rs 2 crore. The prompt action from the Cyber Police Station team led to the immediate recovery of Rs 7,25,759, which was credited back into the bank account of the victim. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Also Read: Assam: Senior Citizen in Guwahati Duped of Rs. 10.67 Lakh in Cyber Fraud; Prompt Police Action Recovers Half the Amount (sentinelassam.com)